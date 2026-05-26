'It was a joke' - Viral Man City 'bottle' fan sends message to Arsenal stars who mocked him after Premier League title win

The Manchester City supporter who went viral this season for pretending to collect Arsenal fans’ tears in a bottle, has responded after becoming the target of celebrations from Mikel Arteta’s squad. Arsenal secured their first Premier League title in 22 years after City failed to beat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The result sparked wild celebrations among the Gunners players, many of whom referenced the long-running “bottlers” narrative surrounding the club.

Gabriel Magalhaes posted a split image on Instagram showing Rehman’s contrasting reactions during the campaign, alongside the caption: “Think too much?” Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly also joked about the criticism in a dressing-room video while holding champagne bottles.