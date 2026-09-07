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'We're going to win it' - Vinicius Jr issues bold Champions League guarantee and identifies key threat ahead of Inter clash
Vinicius eyes 16th European crown
Vinicius has laid down a significant marker ahead of the new European campaign, boldly predicting that the club will secure their 16th Champions League title this season. Despite last lifting the trophy in 2024, recent years have seen the Spanish giants fall short of their own high standards, suffering consecutive quarter-final exits against Arsenal and Bayern Munich respectively.
Speaking to the club's official media, the winger expressed total confidence in the squad's ability to return to the pinnacle of the sport. 'Hopefully the 16th will come. We're ready for that. It's our competition. We haven't done well in it for the last two years. Our first objective is to finish among the top eight. We're always excited about the Champions League. This season will be different from the last two Champions League campaigns and we're going to win it.'
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Tactical battle against Inter awaits
The journey begins with a heavyweight clash on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Real Madrid will host Italian champions Inter. Vinicius, who has won all four of his previous Champions League meetings against the Nerazzurri while contributing one assist, is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task, specifically citing their tactical setup as a potential stumbling block.
Reflecting on the specific challenge posed by Cristian Chivu's men, Vinicius explained that the team has been working hard on a plan to break them down. 'Whenever the Champions League arrives, it feels different. We're ready for this match against a great team that will demand a lot from us. Inter are a very physically strong team. They defend with five at the back and that's something that usually causes us difficulties, but the manager has prepared us for it. We have some absentees, which makes things more difficult, but we'll all go out there strongly and hopefully we can create that wonderful connection with the fans in these matches.'
Overcoming recent domestic setbacks
Madrid enter the European stage following a frustrating domestic result, having suffered their first defeat of the season against Real Betis in their most recent outing. Despite that blow, the 26-year-old - who has scored one goal and provided two assists in four appearances so far this campaign - remains optimistic about the team's overall trajectory and performance levels.
The Brazilian is focused on ensuring that the team remains mentally strong as the fixtures begin to pile up across multiple competitions. 'We're starting the season off brilliantly, despite our loss in the last game. We played well, created plenty of chances, and that's the most important thing. We need to stay focused on leading Real Madrid to the top, as we always want.'
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Building a legacy at the Bernabeu
Beyond the immediate challenge, Vinicius also took a moment to reflect on his growing legacy in the Spanish capital. Having already scored in two separate Champions League finals - against Liverpool in 2022 and Borussia Dortmund in 2024 - the winger is well aware of his place in the club's history.
The forward remains hungry for even more success, driven by his journey from Brazil to the top of European football. 'They're the two most important goals of my life. They're something that will remain in history. Many players score goals, but very few score in finals. To do it at the biggest club in the world is something neither the fans nor I will ever forget. It was a dream. I never imagined I'd score all these goals or play here for all these years. At 26 years old, to be one of the leaders of the world's most important club means so much to me and my family.'
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