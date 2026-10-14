'Incredibly stupid' - Vincent Kompany slams Michael Olise for 'provoked' red card as Bayern Munich suffer shock Champions League draw

The Bundesliga giants endured a night to forget in Norway, fighting back from a two-goal deficit only to concede a late equaliser while playing with ten men. The primary flashpoint occurred in the 74th minute when Olise, who had already been booked for a tactical foul, lost his composure. After being provoked by Viking captain Zlatko Tripic, the former Crystal Palace man threw the ball directly into his opponent's face. Referee Georgi Kabakov had little choice but to brandish a second yellow card, leaving Bayern to navigate the final stages of the match with a numerical disadvantage.

Kompany was particularly vocal about this specific incident, refusing to shield his player from public scrutiny. "And the red card is incredibly stupid, of course, we have addressed that and we are clear there. It's also not as if I see too little energy. The team is working, but that must not happen," the manager stated, as quoted by Bild.