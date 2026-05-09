'He made a mistake' - Vincent Kompany laughs off Bayern Munich youngster's tactical criticism after narrow Bundesliga win

Despite securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday, the post-match atmosphere at Bayern Munich was dominated by an unexpected tactical debate. Speaking to Sky Sport after the final whistle, 20-year-old Bischof did not hold back in his assessment of why the reigning champions struggled to dominate the contest.

The young star claimed that the side had moved away from their fundamental principles during the match. "We're simply not doing the small basics anymore," Bischof told the broadcaster. "That counter-pressing directly after losing the ball is something we're missing a bit. I noticed that from the sideline. That's why we end up making the long runs - and concede so many goals."