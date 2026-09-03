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‘I don’t want to put any more pressure’ - Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany provides major update on Jamal Musiala health scare
Musiala nears first team return
Bayern head coach Kompany has provided a positive update regarding the fitness of Musiala. Speaking on Wednesday, the Belgian boss confirmed that the Germany international could be available to play soon. Musiala has been entirely absent from first-team duties after suffering a neurological issue during the summer.
Consequently, he played no part in Bayern's recent DFB-Pokal fixture, watching from the sidelines as his team-mates secured a 4-1 victory over second-tier side Osnabruck. Despite his recent absence, Kompany remains optimistic about the attacking midfielder's immediate future. The manager suggested that a return to competitive action is finally drawing closer.
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Kompany refuses to pressure midfielder
While Musiala is making progress, Kompany is determined not to rush the young star back onto the pitch before he is fully ready. The manager explained that the German playmaker "might" be an option for their upcoming Bundesliga match against Schalke on Saturday. However, the former defender insisted that player welfare will dictate the final decision. He made it clear that Musiala will only return when the time is entirely right for his health.
Speaking to the media after the comfortable cup triumph over Osnabruck, Kompany emphasised his cautious approach, saying: "But I don't want to put any more pressure on the guy."
Midfielder managing absence seizures
The cautious approach follows a deeply concerning period for the talented playmaker. Musiala has not played a role for Kompany's team since collapsing on the pitch during two separate pre-season games. The player himself shared that he is currently experiencing treatable absence seizures.
These neurological episodes caused significant alarm when they occurred twice in the space of just four days during Bayern's summer preparations. The first incident took place during a pre-season clash against Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig. Just three days later, on August 18, the German star suffered a second collapse during another friendly fixture.
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Promoted Schalke await on Saturday
Die Roten are now preparing to face newly promoted Schalke in the Bundesliga this Saturday. Kompany must decide whether to include Musiala in his travelling squad or grant the midfielder further time to recover. If he remains sidelined, the medical staff will continue to monitor his treatable condition. Ultimately, the club will ensure the Germany international faces zero pressure as he works towards a safe return to the field.
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