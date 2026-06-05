Viktor Gyokeres deserves more credit! Graham Potter highlights Arsenal striker's 'incredible impact' despite criticism and defends Alexander Isak's debut Liverpool season

The Sweden boss praised Gyokeres' qualities, emphasizing his crucial role for both club and country. He also admitted he was surprised by the amount of criticism directed at the Arsenal striker.

"He scored four goals in two games, got us to the World Cup, so his impact is incredible," Potter said, as quoted by The Athletic. “From Arsenal’s perspective, he’s played his role, scored his goals, and the team have won the Premier League and got to the Champions League final.

"He has played most of the games, but he still gets criticism. That’s just the world we’re in, but then you look at him, how much work he does, how he goes about his business, and he’s an incredible character."