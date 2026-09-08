NTB
Meet Viking FK: The Champions League club operating with two head coaches
The club operating with two head coaches
Norwegian champions Viking FK enter Wednesday's Champions League tie against VfB Stuttgart with one of the most unusual setups in European football: two head coaches. Morten Jensen and Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim have shared equal charge of the team since January 2021.
Rather than relying on a traditional manager-assistant structure, both men hold equal power and make key tactical decisions together.
Far from a temporary fix, this co-management philosophy has transformed Viking into a formidable force in domestic and European football.
- NTB
Dual management yields instant success
The two-boss setup has delivered remarkable results for the Stavanger-based club. Under Jensen and Lunde Aarsheim, Viking established themselves at the top of Norwegian football and won their first Eliteserien title in 34 years in 2025.
The dual leadership structure has also brought domestic consistency as Viking remain firmly in the title race alongside Bodo/Glimt.
Jensen expressed delight after their play-off triumph over Dinamo Zagreb secured European football, calling the achievement "overwhelming and everything we've ever dreamed of."
Equal duties and deep local roots
Jensen and Lunde Aarsheim share matchday responsibilities, workload, and media duties equally. Both coaches possess deep ties to the club, with Lunde Aarsheim ranking eighth on Viking's all-time player appearance list.
On the pitch, key player and captain Zlatko Tripic acts as the crucial link executing the coaches' shared vision.
Tripic scored in both legs of the play-off victory against Dinamo Zagreb to seal Viking's first Champions League main-stage appearance since 1992.
- Grubisic
Testing the two-coach model on the big stage
Viking take their dual coaching framework to Germany for a memorable clash against VfB Stuttgart at the MHP Arena.
The 1,150-kilometre journey from Stavanger offers Jensen and Lunde Aarsheim the ultimate stage to demonstrate their unique philosophy.
Viking will look to execute their co-coaches' gameplan smoothly to pull off a historic result on the European stage.
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