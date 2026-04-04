Video: Soboslai lashes out at Liverpool fans... and warns his teammates

The end of the match saw a striking moment, featuring Dominik Szoboszlai, who went over to greet the Liverpool fans who had remained at Anfield until the final whistle.

As the Hungarian player began to clap, his body language quickly changed; he shrugged his shoulders towards the fans in a moment that sparked controversy, before attempting to rile them up in what appeared to be an emotional outburst.

His teammate Federico Chiesa intervened quickly, pulling him away and calming him down in an attempt to defuse the situation before it escalated.