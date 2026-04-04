Video: Real Madrid star reveals the secret behind his tears

Fidat Moriki was the hero of Mallorca’s home match against Real Madrid on Saturday in La Liga’s 30th round, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the home side.

Real Madrid were on course for a crucial draw following Éder Militão’s goal in the 89th minute.

But Moriki snatched the winner for Mallorca in the 90+1st minute.

Fidat Moriki broke down in tears after scoring the goal, leading Mallorca to a precious victory in their battle to avoid relegation.

Moriki said in comments published by Marca: “Although I may seem very tough, I am human too, and emotions affect me.”

Moriki had previously missed a penalty against Elche and failed to qualify for the World Cup after Kosovo lost the play-off final to Turkey.

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