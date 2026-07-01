VIDEO: Rayan Cherki appears to ignore Didier Deschamps after late cameo in France's World Cup rout of Sweden

Despite the celebratory atmosphere in the French camp following a convincing 3-0 win over Graham Potter's Sweden, footage shared on social media has highlighted a potential rift. Cherki, who has struggled for minutes during the tournament, appeared to distance himself from his team-mates and his head coach after the match.

The footage shows Cherki standing alone in the center of the pitch, waving to the supporters, when Deschamps approached him to acknowledge his contribution. The former Lyon star seemed to brush the manager's hand away, and as Deschamps made a second attempt to engage him, Cherki leaned down to tie his boot, effectively shifting away from the 57-year-old.



