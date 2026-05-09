VIDEO: Pep Guardiola sends hilarious message to West Ham as Man City eye Arsenal slip in Premier League title race

On the pitch, City did their part by securing a vital three points against the Bees. It took nearly an hour to break the deadlock, but the defending champions eventually ran out 3-0 winners to move within two points of Arsenal. Crucially, the margin of victory also brought City to within a single goal of the Gunners' goal difference.

Despite the emphatic result, Guardiola is well aware that the destiny of the title remains out of his hands. Speaking after the match, the Spaniard pointed to Arsenal’s remarkable consistency this season as evidence of the challenge still facing his side, saying, "We are fighting with a team quite similar to Liverpool in the past, in the final of the Champions League without losing a game and have been top of the league almost all season."