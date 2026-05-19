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Arsenal Fans Celebrate Premier League Title Outside Emirates Stadium As Man City Draw With AFC BournemouthGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

VIDEO: Let the party begin! Arsenal fans descend on Emirates Stadium for wild Premier League title celebrations featuring flags and flares

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Jubilant Arsenal supporters have flooded the streets outside Emirates Stadium, lighting flares and waving flags to celebrate their first Premier League title in 22 years. The wild scenes in north London erupted after Manchester City's unexpected 1-1 draw against Bournemouth mathematically ended the title race, officially crowning the Gunners as the undisputed champions of England.

  • Wild scenes at the Emirates

    Social media users widely circulated various video clips showing passionate Arsenal fans wasting no time descending upon Emirates Stadium to revel in their incredible historic triumph. The breathtaking footage captures a massive sea of jubilant supporters illuminating the north London night sky with vibrant red flares, chanting in unison, and proudly waving club flags to celebrate the massive achievement. These viral clips perfectly capture the overwhelming mood of the ecstatic fanbase as they gather in huge numbers across the capital. This spontaneous street party officially marks the end of a painful wait for domestic glory.


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  • Arsenal Fans Outside Emirates Stadium As Title Rivals Manchester City Play AFC BournemouthGetty Images Sport

    City stumble at Bournemouth

    Mikel Arteta's relentless side secured the championship from their sofas after Manchester City dropped crucial points. Pep Guardiola's squad were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, a result that left the reigning champions trailing the Gunners by four points with only one game remaining. French teenager Eli Junior Kroupi stunned City with a thunderous strike, and although Erling Haaland managed a late equaliser, it was not enough. The slip-up handed Arsenal the ultimate prize, confirming their status as champions while simultaneously ending Guardiola's domestic dominance without the tension of final day drama.

  • Arsenal Fans Outside Emirates Stadium As Title Rivals Manchester City Play AFC BournemouthGetty Images Sport

    End of a 22-year wait

    This monumental coronation brings a painful 22-year wait for a top-flight league title to an end. The last time the London giants lifted the famous trophy was back in the 2003-04 season when Arsene Wenger's legendary 'Invincibles'went an entire campaign undefeated. Generations of supporters have grown up longing for that golden era to return. After enduring years of setbacks and launching fierce title charges over the last three seasons that ultimately ended in bitter disappointment against City and Liverpool, Arteta's visionary leadership has finally allowed this resilient squad to write their own glorious chapter.

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  • Arsenal Fans Outside Emirates Stadium As Title Rivals Manchester City Play AFC BournemouthGetty Images Sport

    Quest for the ultimate double

    Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday for a glorious victory lap, finally playing with absolute freedom. The newly crowned champions are now just one step away from completing a truly historic double, as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30 in Budapest.

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