VIDEO: Dancing Neymar sparks CHAOTIC scenes as Santos star mocks rivals after Copa do Brasil victory

Santos secured their place in the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals with a narrow 1-0 victory over Remo, but the match was quickly overshadowed by ugly scenes at the final whistle. Neymar, who was targeted by the home support throughout the contest at the Mangueirão, reacted to the constant jeers by blowing kisses to the crowd as he made his way toward the dressing room.

The Brazil icon, who recently announced his international retirement, was then seen dancing provocatively and shouting, "Eliminated! Eliminated!" at Remo officials and supporters in the mixed zone, further inflaming an already volatile atmosphere. Tensions reached a boiling point when the Remo crowd responded with obscene gestures and aggressive outbursts, with only security barriers prevented a physical altercation between the two camps.