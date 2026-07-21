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Moataz Elgammal

VIDEO: Neymar among the goals! Brazilian superstar already back in training with Santos after miserable World Cup blighted by injury questions

Neymar
Brazil
Santos FC
World Cup

Brazilian forward Neymar is back on the training pitch with Santos, looking sharp and scoring goals in a recently shared video. The return to domestic action comes swiftly after a heartbreaking exit from the 2026 World Cup, which culminated in his emotional international retirement and intense scrutiny over how his fitness was managed during the tournament.

  • Santos welcome Neymar back to training

    Following a deeply disappointing summer, Neymar has officially returned to club duties. The forward posted a video on his personal Instagram account, showing him fully involved in a Santos training session. In the footage, Neymar appears lively, participating in drills, taking on defenders, and finding the back of the net with his trademark finishing.

    The club have clearly welcomed him back, hoping he can channel his recent frustrations into domestic success. This prompt return provides a significant boost for Santos, who are relying on the attacker to lead their frontline and maintain his physical health after a turbulent period on the international stage.


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  • 네이마르 주니오르 (Neymar Junior)Getty Images

    World Cup heartbreak and retirement

    The positive training footage contrasts sharply with the tears Neymar shed recently. He announced his retirement from international football following a shock 2-1 defeat to Norway in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

    Neymar scored a late penalty in that match, marking his 80th goal in 130 appearances for Brazil and cementing his status as their greatest goalscorer. However, the early elimination was too much to bear. Speaking after the full-time whistle, Neymar confirmed his decision with a poignant statement: "I tried. I tried. It started here at Met Life Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over."

  • Domestic struggles and crucial fixtures

    Santos are in desperate need of their star player as they navigate a challenging domestic campaign. They currently sit 15th in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, having collected just 21 points from 19 matches. The club face a busy schedule, starting with a trip to Venezuela to play Universidad Central de Venezuela in the Copa Sudamericana intermediate stage.

    Following that, Santos host bottom-placed Chapecoense in the league on Saturday. Their subsequent domestic clash against Sao Paulo, originally scheduled for next Wednesday, is set to be postponed, allowing the team to fully focus on the return leg against Universidad Central de Venezuela.

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  • Neymar Treino BrasilReprodução/CBF

    Focus shifts to domestic turnaround

    With his international career concluded, Neymar must now focus entirely on rescuing Santos' season. The forward will aim to put his recurring physical issues behind him as he prepares for these crucial upcoming fixtures. If the latest training footage is an accurate indicator, Neymar is highly motivated to make a massive impact and pull his side up the league table.

Copa Sudamericana
Universidad Central crest
Universidad Central
UNI
Santos FC crest
Santos FC
SAN