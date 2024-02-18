GFX Harry Styles Jamie RedknappGetty/GOAL
VIDEO: 'Do one mate!' - Harry Styles' surprise appearance at Luton vs Man Utd sparks hilarious war of words between Jamie Redknapp and David Jones on live TV as ex-Spurs star makes 'thirsty' jibe

The presence of popstar Harry Styles at the match between Luton and Manchester United sparked a funny argument between Jamie Redknapp and David Jones.

  • Harry Styles attended Premier League match
  • Took selfie with pundit Jamie Redknapp
  • Star's presence sparked jibes from presenter

