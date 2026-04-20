VIDEO: Gianluigi Donnarumma jumps into Man City crowd for wild celebrations after going from villain to hero in Arsenal showdown

The Italian goalkeeper went through every possible emotion during Sunday’s high-stakes clash against Arsenal. After a performance defined by a high-profile mistake and a subsequent match-saving recovery, the 27-year-old chose to share the euphoria of the final whistle with the City faithful. Footage from the ground showed Donnarumma sprinting toward the supporters behind his goal and leaping into the front rows to celebrate what could be a season-defining result.

The former Paris Saint-Germain shot stopper was briefly submerged by a sea of limbs as jubilant home supporters embraced their No.1. Security personnel eventually had to step in to help the Italian return to the field so he could join his teammates for the customary post-match handshakes. It was in stark contrast to his mood earlier in the day, when a mad moment threatened to hand the momentum to Mikel Arteta’s title-chasers.