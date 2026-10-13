VIDEO: 'I see you more than my missus!' - Erling Haaland cracks hilarious joke with camera operator as Man City thrash Liverpool amid sanction threat





As he departed the pitch to greet City staff members, including backup goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli and set-piece coach James French, a persistent camera operator caught the forward's attention. After the operator congratulated him by saying, "Great goal, mate. Great goal," the striker immediately recognised the familiar face.

"You are everywhere, you," Haaland laughed, prompting the cameraman to excitedly reply, "I am!"

The prolific goalscorer then delivered the punchline, adding: "I see you more than my missus, I do." The operator could only laugh and agree, responding: "I know, yeah, yeah, yeah..."

Haaland has been in a relationship with his partner, former footballer Isabel Haugseng Johansen, for five years since his Borussia Dortmund days. The couple also shares a young son, born in December 2024.



