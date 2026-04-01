VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning backheel in Al-Nassr training ahead of return to Saudi Pro League action

The veteran striker's return to full fitness comes at a pivotal moment as Al-Nassr look to solidify their position at the summit of the Saudi Pro League during the final stretch of the campaign. A victory this Friday against Al-Najma would see the Riyadh giants maintain their significant grip on top spot, keeping them firmly ahead of a relentless chasing pack that includes title rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. Ronaldo is expected to lead the line for Al-Nassr.