Victor Osimhen refuses to rule out Galatasaray exit amid Arsenal transfer interest

Pressed by reporters after the match on speculation linking him with a switch to north London, the Nigeria international struck a diplomatic tone without entirely shutting the door on a future move.

Addressing the relentless transfer talk, he said: "There are always rumours during the transfer windows. I’ll focus on my job. I’m focused on my work. We’ll see and think about what comes next then."

Despite the ongoing speculation, the forward reiterated his dedication to the Istanbul outfit should he remain past the summer deadline: "It’s going to be a tough season. The team is aware of that. I’m ready to give everything for this club. This was an important wake-up call. It was a wake-up call for the players too."