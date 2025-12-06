FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Emmanuel Sabbi knew Vancouver had what it takes from early on. All of the signs were there: a manager in Jesper Sorensen who was locked in and invested, a motivated squad, and a fanbase that was truly willing to get behind the team.

"When I got here, I saw the firepower we had. It's been next man up mentality since Day 1, since I got here, and we've really shown that, and it looked prevalent early. You know, our coach demands a lot from us," he tells GOAL.

But could he have ever hoped that they would be playing in MLS Cup? That's less certain. Still, the work has been put in:

"So it's just a testament of hard work, and the reality now is here," he says.

And it's deserved, in truth. Vancouver started hot, stayed hot, and then got that extra piece in Thomas Muller to take them over the line. Sabbi, meanwhile, has been a mainstay. He tallied double-digit goal contributions with seven goals and three assists for the Whitecaps and has been a steady presence in attacking areas all year. Where that lands him remains to be seen. He has one cap for the USMNT. There could yet be others. But first, there is a trophy to win. And it's a big one.

Sabbi joined GOAL Convo, a weekly Q&A with central figures in North American soccer, and talked about Vancouver's improvement, playing against Lionel Messi, and why he hopes to be in the USMNT conversation in the future.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. GOAL's Alex Labidou contributed reporting to this story