ZUMA Press Wire
Valencia fans protest against Peter Lim and 'mercenary' players following 5-0 thrashing by Barcelona
Supporters demonstrate outside Mestalla
Fury erupted among Valencia supporters after a humiliating 5-0 home defeat against Barcelona. Thousands of fans gathered outside the stadium gates to register their anger at the club's ongoing demise and the toothless display on the pitch. The unrest also spilled into the stands, where ultra groups intentionally delayed entry until the 19th minute in a planned demonstration.
- Getty Images Sport
Chants demand boardroom departures
Intense hostility was directed towards the hierarchy and the playing staff, whom fans accused of lacking basic commitment. Protesters vented their fury by labelling the squad "mercenaries" while repeatedly demanding that club president Kiat Lim and majority shareholder Peter Lim "go home". Persistent whistles and boos also reverberated across Mestalla, targeting head coach Carlos Corberan and his players right up to the final whistle.
First visit brings unrest
The heavy setback proved an uncomfortable spectacle for the newly appointed president during his maiden matchday appearance at Mestalla. According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Kiat Lim, who assumed the presidency in 2025, watched the turmoil unfold directly from the directors' box. A solitary goal scored across four league outings underlines the worsening crisis at the club, leaving them languishing at the foot of the La Liga standings.
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Daunting road challenge looms
Corberan faces an uphill battle to restore order ahead of a testing trip to Sevilla on Friday evening. Hansi Flick's Barcelona, meanwhile, switch their attention to Europe as they welcome Dutch outfit Feyenoord in their Champions League opener on Wednesday night.
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