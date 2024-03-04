USWNT player ratings vs Colombia: Jaedyn Shaw and Alex Morgan star as U.S. makes much-needed statement in chaotic win

The U.S. bounced back from a bad performance with a near-perfect one to march on in the Gold Cup

If you were looking for a bounce-back performance, this was it. The U.S. women's national team were humbled against Mexico, no doubt about that, but how would they respond to that humbling in this first match of the Gold Cup knockout rounds?

That was the big question, and the USWNT answered it emphatically. Colombia punched the U.S. in the mouth, both metaphorically and literally several times, but the U.S. endured. Int he end, it was a near-perfect performance that served as a perfect response for a team that still feels like the favorite to lift a trophy next week.

Led by goals from Lindsey Horan, Jenna Nighswonger and Jaedyn Shaw, the U.S. cruised past Colombia with a 3-0 win in Sunday's Gold Cup quarterfinal. It wasn't easy, as Colombia looked to make the game ugly from the opening whistle, but the U.S. never blinked, proving better than Colombia in every facet of the game.

The goals from Nighswonger and Shaw, of course, will make headlines, as both continue to push for starting spots in the Olympics. Sunday will help their respective cases, for sure. Alex Morgan, though, also helped her case, doing all of the important work as a striker to help make those goals possible.

With just a few months remaining, the race for Olympic spots is hotter than ever, with faces both new and familiar raising their game at the right time. More chances are coming, too, as the USWNT marches on to the Gold Cup semifinals with a point to prove.

GOAL rates the USWNT's players from BMO Stadium...