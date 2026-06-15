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USMNT World Cup notebook: All eyes turn to Australia, Matt Turner has his Angels moment and Tyler Adams keeps 'foot on the gas' despite yellow-card risk

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GOAL takes a look at the big storylines and takeaways in the latest installment of the USMNT notebook.

IRVINE, Calif. -- The excitement from the U.S. Men's National Team's World Cup-opening win over Paraguay has not yet faded but, in U.S. camp, the page has been fully turned. That happened this weekend, and the process was made easier by the fact that players were given an off day to reset and refocus heading into the second week of the World Cup.

The focus is on Australia for that second week, and Friday's match has taken on added importance. After Australia's 2-0 win over Turkey in their World Cup opener, the stakes are high between the group's top two teams through the opening games.

On Monday, Tyler Adams and Haji Wright met reporters to begin the latest week of World Cup prep. These are the big storylines, talking points, and little moments of fun from the day in Irvine...

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    Turner's first pitch

    On Sunday, USMNT players were given a rare off day. Saturday was a regen session following Friday's big win but, Sunday? That was for the players to take a second, breathe and prepare themselves for a gruelling week leading up to the Australia game.

    Everyone used that time differently. Matt Turner, for example, was able to throw out the first pitch ahead of Monday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays. Turner has plenty of experience as a former baseball player, and he was happy with his overall performance with that first pitch.

    "The highlight of the day was the fact that I did what I set out to do, which was to throw a perfect strike," he said. "I popped the mitt a little bit, the catcher's mitt. Logan O'Hoppe was like, 'Wow, man, that was an awesome first pitch'. I got some good compliments. Obviously, also meeting Mike Trout, a superstar, one of the best to ever do it, a Jersey guy, it was cool. Everything about it was nice."

    One thing that struck, Turner, though, was the discussions with Trout and other players. Even in the midst of their own season, the Angels' players were locked in on the World Cup and, in particular, the USMNT's performance against Paraguay.

    "He said, 'Good luck, everyone's watching, we're rooting for you and pulling for you'," Turner said of his conversation with Trout. "After talking to their manager, I tried to lobby for the guys to come out to the game next weekend. I think they had an off day on the 25th, so hopefully they can come out to our game against Turkey.

    He continued: "I got to meet a lot of the guys and really feel the excitement that they also have for the World Cup. In the wake of that first game, the excitement that it created, there's a wave that we plan to ride and continue with going forward."

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    Family time

    While Turner got to enjoy a day at the ballpark with his wife and kids, most players spent time with family at the team hotel. It was something of a relief after devoting so much time over these last few weeks to preparing for that Paraguay game.

    "On my off day, I don't want to spend time with any of them," Adams joked about his teammates, "so I spent time with my family and was able to disconnect a little bit. I don't get to see my brothers, my mom, my dad often, so that was super important: to just be able to hang out with them and put the game to the side for a day. To have a day completely off in a tournament is rare, so I think that the fact that they gave us that day off shows the work that we've put in throughout the past few weeks in order to earn that. We don't take it lightly."

    The day off did give Adams a special opportunity, though. He was able to watch his New York Knicks win the NBA title on Saturday night alongside his loved ones.

    "I didn't black out, but, man, I was excited," he said, referencing his famous reaction to the Knicks' Game 4 win that saw him leap over a couch in excitement. "My brother was crying. That just shows what it means to be in New York at this moment in time. It was pretty special."

    For Wright, the weekend was more low-key. Wright was born in Los Angeles and has had plenty of family around for the team's big game in nearby Inglewood. Due to the extended time in between games compared to past World Cups, he was able to spend more time with his family than he did in 2022.

    "There are pros and cons," Wright said of the new schedule. "Time between matches, that allows all the players to recover. I think it's difficult to play a game every three or four days, but now, with the break in between, I think we'll see the best version of every player for each game. I do prefer it this way, actually. It allows players to recover.

    "Me personally? I just spent time with my family, recharged the batteries and kind of turned off."

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    Wright's lessons from last time

    The USMNT defeated Australia, 2-1, back in the fall. The main character of that game? Wright, who scored two goals in that win.

    So now, all these months later, is there something Wright and his teammates can take from that game? Any little tips and tricks to provide? Not really, he says. Different game, different team, different stakes.

    "We saw a well-defined game plan from Australia," he said. " I think they're tough to break down. They're dangerous on counterattacks. They have good players at the top of the pitch, and they were able to be effective and damage Turkey. I think Turkey came into the game a bit overconfident, and I think we won't make that same mistake. I think we know every team in the tournament is a good team, and they deserve to be here, so we're ready for that."

    One thing the U.S. can bank on, though, is physicality. The game in the fall was fierce, with Christian Pulisic going down with an injury after a hard foul. Wright says he expects similar levels of fight this time around, especially with both teams knowing what a reuslt would mean to their World Cup run.

    "It was definitely competitive," he said. "I remember us going into that game, they were putting in tough challenges, and then we kind of had to match the intensity. As we were going to halftime, the coach wasn't too happy with us letting them punch us in a way without punching back. Going into this game, we'll be able to prepare a bit more for how they're going to play."

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    No layups

    Over the last few months, Australia's players and fans have latched on to one comment from back in December. When the draw was made, CBS analyst and former New York Red Bulls midfielder Mike Grella labeled the Socceroos as a "layup" for the USMNT.

    Grella has been targeted by Australian media since, but has routinely doubled down on his assessment.

    “There’s no shot they can compete with the U.S.," he said. "The only way they can play is in defense and try to keep it 0-0. There are levels of quality. The U.S. has players who play week in, week out in Europe and Australia does not. It’s as simple as that.”

    Tyler Adams played alongside Grella with the Red Bulls and, particularly after the Turkey game, he does not agree with his former teammate's assessment.

    "I don't think any commentary helps anybody," Adams said. "And no, it's not going to be a layup. If anything, it's going to be one of the most difficult games that we play. We saw a team that went out against Turkey and competed at a very, very high level. They're combative, they're smart. Tactically, they were unbelievably sound. So, I think it's going to be an extremely difficult game. It's definitely not going to be a layup."


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    Adams on managing yellow cards

    If there was one major negative from Friday's win, it was the fact that Adams was handed a yellow card. That means that he would miss the group stage finale against Turkey if he were to earn another caution in the Australia game. More crucially, he'd miss the knockout round opener if the U.S. were to advance and he received a card against Turkey.

    "I live with yellow cards," he joked. "I think that, for me, it's something that you have to manage, of course, but especially in the second game, you can't take your foot off the gas. I think you have to be really aggressive.

    "I think in the third game, obviously, it weighs a little bit heavier, because if you get another one, then you're out for the knockout, but in the second one, foot's on the gas for that game."

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