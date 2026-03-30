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USMNT World Cup hopeful Yunus Musah given next club transfer advice by AC Milan legend that says Atalanta loanee is ‘better than people in Italy think’
Musah has faltered as fellow USMNT star Pulisic thrives
Musah, having spent time on Arsenal’s books as a youngster and making his senior breakthrough in Spain with Valencia, secured an €18 million (£16m/$21m) switch to Italy in 2023 - as he joined international team-mate Christian Pulisic in forming part of an ambitious project in Milan.
While Pulisic has thrived with the Rossoneri, posting personal bests on the goal front and becoming a fan favourite, the going has been tougher for Musah. He took in 40 appearances across each of his opening two campaigns with Milan, but failed to open his goal account and found regular starting berths in his favoured position hard to come by.
That led to a loan move being sanctioned, but form and fitness issues have held the New York native back. A lack of action at club level has resulted in Musah going 12 months without making a senior international appearance and adding to his tally of 47 caps.
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Musah told what he needs from next transfer
His place in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for a home World Cup is now in serious jeopardy. It could, however, be that 2026 proves to be the year in which Musah gets his career back on track domestically.
Asked what the short-term future needs to hold for Musah, Milan great Ambrosini - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Jaydee Living - said: “You know what? Last year, Musah played not in his role. When there was [Sergio] Conceicao, the coach, he made Musah play on the wing, right wing. He didn't perform very well. That's why around him, when he used to play after that period, everybody in San Siro was chatting and it was not good for him.
“He needs to find another situation. But Atalanta, I don't think is good for him because he is not playing. I think he's a better player than what he shows in AC Milan. But the next step for him is finding a club who makes him play every day, every game. Because I know perfectly how difficult it is playing 30 minutes, two games off, 10 minutes. It's not easy for him. But he's a good player. For me, he's a better player than what a lot of people here in Italy think.”
Musah remains upbeat despite challenges at club level
Musah is determined to prove as much and remains upbeat despite facing several professional challenges. He told GOAL recently: “I've actually had a lot of things go my way in my career. From making my debut at Valencia to getting a new coach as a young player, and he starts you every game. Another coach comes in, and he's playing you again. Gregg Berhalter calls me for the national team, and I start for the national team at a young age, and I go to a World Cup. All of these things were going my way, and sometimes, some things don't go your way.
“You have to take those on the chin and be positive that things are going to go my way again. I have evidence that it's gone my way before, so it's not the end of the world when it doesn't. I'm young, working really hard and pushing to make sure that things start going my way again soon.”
He added on the important lessons that he continues to take from battles to earn recognition at club level: “It's a season of lots of growth, lots of learning. It's all a new experience for me, this first time on loan, and I've just been learning.
“It's going to teach me how to handle these situations, how to handle not being the main person in a team for a while, not playing so much. It teaches you how to handle that and how to bounce back as well. I'm just thankful that, when I did get this chance, I took it as well.”
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Will Musah form part of the USMNT's World Cup squad?
Musah has taken in 24 appearances for Atalanta this season, scoring in Serie A and the Coppa Italia, but faces fierce competition for game time. Whether he earns a spot on the USMNT’s World Cup roster or not, the expectation is that another move away from Milan will be arranged at some point during the next transfer window.