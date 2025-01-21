The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

We're nearing the home stretch of the January transfer window. By this time next week, is should be clear where things are going - or in some cases, aren't going.

That applies to the U.S. men's national team players, as well. While a few deals have materialized, there are still open questions. Clubs often leave it for late in January, which means an inevitable crescendo at the end of the month. Or maybe not. Sometimes these big deals don't come together until summer.

Ricardo Pepi is still at PSV, and it may remain that way if Earnie Stewart is to be believed. It's been all quiet around him, but there has been some chatter centering around several of his USMNT teammates. Gio Reyna is the major one, and all eyes are on him over this final stretch of the transfer window. Speculation surrounds several other USMNT stars, as well.

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a weekly feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.