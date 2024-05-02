USMNT star Tim Weah finally making his case for a bigger Juventus role next season

The American winger-turned-fullback has had an up-and-down campaign, but it seems like he's in position to end the 2023-24 on a high

It didn't take long for the rumors to start, but they rarely do around a club as big as Juventus. Just a few short months into his time in Turin, Tim Weah was already linked with an exit. Having lost his starting spot, the questions were already coming just a few months into a five-year deal.

Where those rumors originated from? Impossible to say. What we do know, though, is that Weah's recent performances have put them to bed. Weah is a player that can be key for Juve, and these last few weeks have been a good reminder of what he can offer to the Bianconeri.

Over the space of four days, Weah showed what he can do on both sides of the ball. A key assist against Lazio moved Juve one step closer to ending the season with a trophy, before a defensive masterclass against AC Milan eased many doubts about how Weah can fare against the world's best wingers.

And now, with the U.S. men's national team watching on with a keen eye, Weah is in position to add more evidence to his case as he fights for a bigger Juve role in 2024-25.