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‘He’ll score again’ - USMNT star Christian Pulisic told goal drought is ‘normal’ as AC Milan team-mate backs American forward to snap 14-game run for club & country
Loftus-Cheek defends American star
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has jumped to the defence of his long-time team-mate Pulisic as the American international navigates a difficult run of form. The two players, who previously shared a dressing room at Chelsea before reuniting at San Siro, have been key pillars of the Rossoneri attack over the past year.
Speaking to Sportmediaset, Loftus-Cheek insisted that Pulisic's current dip in output is merely a temporary phase that every top player experiences. “It’s normal to go through difficult moments every now and then, I’m sure he’ll score again. And in any case, he works hard for the team, he comes back to defend, even without goals he gives us a lot,” the English midfielder explained.
Recovery from freak injury
While Pulisic fights for form on the pitch, Loftus-Cheek has been dealing with his own frustrations on the sidelines. The former England international has been forced to watch from the stands recently after suffering a broken jaw, a freak injury that interrupted his rhythm in the Milan engine room.
However, the nature of the injury has allowed the powerful midfielder to maintain his fitness levels. Unlike the muscular issues that have plagued his career in the past, the jaw fracture did not require a restrictive rehabilitation process, meaning Loftus-Cheek has been able to continue athletic work and aims to finish the campaign strongly.
Future plans at San Siro
Beyond the immediate concerns on the pitch, Loftus-Cheek is already looking toward his long-term future with the Italian giants. Havig found a new lease of life in Serie A after leaving the Premier League, the 30-year-old is eager to settle his contract situation in the coming months.
The midfielder confirmed his affection for his current surroundings and dropped a hint about potential renewal talks. “I have a contract until the end of 2027, I think we’ll discuss it with the club in the summer. I love AC Milan and Milan, but now I’m focused on the end of the season,” Loftus-Cheek stated clearly.
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Milan’s final season push
With the Scudetto race and European qualification reaching a boiling point, Milan need both Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic at their best. The American’s defensive work rate has kept him in the good graces of the coaching staff, but the Rossoneri will be desperate for him to find the back of the net as they enter the final stretch.
Loftus-Cheek’s return to the matchday squad will provide a significant boost to a midfield that has lacked his verticality and physical presence. As the club prepares for a busy summer of negotiations, the performances of their high-profile former Chelsea duo will likely dictate the mood heading into the transfer window.