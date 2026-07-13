USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner set to remain with New England Revolution after MLS side comes to terms with Lyon for loan extension

The Revs announced on Monday that the club had come to terms on an extension with Lyon that will keep Turner on loan through Dec. 31. The deal also includes an option to extend the loan for a further year and, if that option is taken, the Revs would also have the option to purchase Turner outright.

As a result of the deal, the 32-year-old goalkeeper stays with the Revs on a TAM-level deal to remain the team's starting goalkeeper.