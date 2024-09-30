USMNT falls in latest CONCACAF Power Rankings index ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's first window with program

GettyJacob SchneiderUSMNT falls in latest CONCACAF Power Rankings index ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's first window with programUSACanadaMexicoCONCACAF Nations LeagueAfter a loss to Canada and a draw vs New Zealand in the September international window, the USMNT have fallen one spot in the latest rankings.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLatest CONCACAF ranking index dropsUSMNT falls, Canada climbs and Mexico stays putCould have implications on Nov. Nations League matchesArticle continues below