'We're America' - USMNT ready for World Cup fight with Australia as ugly war of words continues between pundits

IRVINE, Calif. -- Tim Weah shakes his head at the word. He surely knew it was coming, largely because it's been the word of the week leading up to the U.S. Men's National Team's World Cup clash with Australia.

"Layup."

That one word, uttered by former USMNT player and current pundit Mike Grella, has defined the buildup to this second World Cup game. Australian media have latched onto that term, turning this week into an us-vs-them battle befitting of any World Cup clash. Legends on the Soccerros' side have used it to take their own shots at the American game. Harry Kewell said to stack their golden generation against the USMNT's. Landon Donovan called Australian coach Tony Popovic's "smug". Australian goalkeeper Matt Ryan, meanwhile, took his own shot in typical Australian fashion: "Ain't no c-word scoring against me."

So, while the war of words has swirled in the media, the USMNT's top stars have been asked to answer for it. That's why Weah can only shake his head and roll his eyes. As he prepares for the second game of his second World Cup, he points to a lesson he learned long ago: there are no layups at this level, and there are no us-vs-them battles worth getting dragged into during a World Cup week.

"One of my themes is to respect your opponent," he said, "so all the talk is just nonsense to me. If you look at the Australian team - they're a young team that has a lot of fight, a lot of grit, and a lot of hunger, just like us, so we respect them in the same way that we respect the other opponent. I think it's going to be a lovely game.

"I don't know what the media is trying to do, but we're looking at the bigger picture."

Whether Weah likes it or not, the media battle is a part of Friday's game. So, too, is some recent history. As if there wasn't already enough built-up tension between the two sides, both teams will also be looking back at a fall friendly that got a bit out of control. Hard tackles, physical battles and even an injury to Christian Pulisic - the recent friendly set a tone, and that's only been furthered by the talking heads in the media in the months since it happened.

So what's the USMNT mindset days before a friendly? Respectful, but eager. Australia are building this game up to be a battle, for better or worse, and the U.S. players say they can and will be ready for that to happen.

"We're America, we don't take sh*t," midfielder Sebastian Berhalter said, "and I think that's something that [Mauricio Pochetino] has really put in. Even though he's Argentinian, he has that mindset of like, 'Look, this is what we do and this is who we are'. This is what America is about."

At the moment, this World Cup week is about all of the talk swirling outside of camp, even as those in it try their best to avoid it.