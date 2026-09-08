Unsung Premier League goalkeepers: Newcomer billed as ‘absolute gem’ as ‘weird’ situation for Arsenal Golden Glove winner David Raya is explained

Argentina international Martinez fills that category at present, alongside Manchester City No.1 Donnarumma and long-serving Liverpool title winner Alisson. It is, however, Arsenal custodian Raya that has been dominating the Golden Glove charts of late.

He has secured at least a share of that prestigious prize across the last three seasons - only two men, Petr Cech and Joe Hart, have ever won four - and added a World Cup winners’ medal to his Premier League crown in 2026.

The 30-year-old Spaniard is, however, only a back-up option for his country. Quizzed on that slightly bizarre situation, with many considering Raya to sit among the global elite, Hislop said: “Yeah, it is a bit odd but I'll be honest, coming into the tournament, of course there was a lot of talk about whether it would be David Raya, Joan Garcia, Unai Simon. I knew Simon would start.

“You can make the argument that both goalkeepers, Raya winning the Premier League with Arsenal, Garcia winning La Liga with Barcelona, are more accomplished. But I think Unai Simon is a perfect fit for the way that Luis de la Fuente has Spain playing. And it showed.

“He plays a very high line, very aggressive, he's not the shortstop that the other two are. But look at Spain's record during the course of that tournament, and you see why Unai Simon continues to be the preferred choice.

“He just seems to complement that Spain back four and what they're trying to do better than anybody else. The old cliche, possession is nine tenths of the law, I don't see anybody unseating Unai Simon any time soon.”