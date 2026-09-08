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Unsung Premier League goalkeepers: Newcomer billed as ‘absolute gem’ as ‘weird’ situation for Arsenal Golden Glove winner David Raya is explained
Suzuki joined Villa after starring at 2026 World Cup
That man is Zion Suzuki. The New Jersey-born Japan international earned plenty of plaudits for his performances in North America over the summer. It quickly became clear that his long-term future did not lie in Serie A with Parma.
Sure enough, following links to Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa came calling for the 24-year-old shot-stopper during the latest transfer window - as they sought to find a suitable replacement for Chelsea-bound World Cup winner Emi Martinez.
Suzuki was taken to the West Midlands in a deal that could eventually be worth £30 million ($41m). He has slotted quickly into Unai Emery’s squad, with the promise of much more to come as he competes alongside more established Premier League superstars.
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Which Premier League keepers sail under the radar?
Asked to pick out someone that sails under the radar in that division, Hislop - speaking exclusively to GOAL via The Sports Geek - said: “I will say I think Villa have found an absolute gem in Suzuki.
“I freely admit I didn't know much about his time in Italy but I watched him closely during the World Cup this summer and I thought he was absolutely outstanding. Everything about his performances, his technique, I thought he was a complete goalkeeper and I think they found a real good find in Suzuki.
“And while they have also lost Emi Martinez, an outstanding goalkeeper, a World Cup winner, I think they have replaced wonderfully well and I think Suzuki will prove to be one of the better goalkeepers in the league this season.”
Arsenal No.1 Raya is only a back-up for Spain
Argentina international Martinez fills that category at present, alongside Manchester City No.1 Donnarumma and long-serving Liverpool title winner Alisson. It is, however, Arsenal custodian Raya that has been dominating the Golden Glove charts of late.
He has secured at least a share of that prestigious prize across the last three seasons - only two men, Petr Cech and Joe Hart, have ever won four - and added a World Cup winners’ medal to his Premier League crown in 2026.
The 30-year-old Spaniard is, however, only a back-up option for his country. Quizzed on that slightly bizarre situation, with many considering Raya to sit among the global elite, Hislop said: “Yeah, it is a bit odd but I'll be honest, coming into the tournament, of course there was a lot of talk about whether it would be David Raya, Joan Garcia, Unai Simon. I knew Simon would start.
“You can make the argument that both goalkeepers, Raya winning the Premier League with Arsenal, Garcia winning La Liga with Barcelona, are more accomplished. But I think Unai Simon is a perfect fit for the way that Luis de la Fuente has Spain playing. And it showed.
“He plays a very high line, very aggressive, he's not the shortstop that the other two are. But look at Spain's record during the course of that tournament, and you see why Unai Simon continues to be the preferred choice.
“He just seems to complement that Spain back four and what they're trying to do better than anybody else. The old cliche, possession is nine tenths of the law, I don't see anybody unseating Unai Simon any time soon.”
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Premier League 2026-27: Who will prevail?
Raya will hope that he can do that, heading into another UEFA Nations League campaign and towards the defence of Spain’s European Championship title in 2028. He does, however, have quite the fight on his hands.
For now, he is focused on Arsenal’s Premier League endeavours, with Suzuki among those to have joined the party for 2026-27 as new eras are entered into by several teams across the English top-flight.
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