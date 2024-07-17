Harvey Elliott, Archie Gray and 10 uncapped players England must give debuts to before hosting Euro 2028

As the dust settles on the Three Lions' heartbreaking Euro 2024 final defeat, it's time to look to the future

Once the tears have dried following England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, attention will have to turn to rebuilding for the future. The next milestone for the Three Lions is the 2026 World Cup in North America, but beyond that, an even more enticing showpiece awaits.

In 2028, England will co-host the European Championship alongside Scotland, Wales and Ireland, providing the opportunity to end their wait for a major, men's international title on home soil. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo and Phil Foden should still be knocking around for that tournament, but some of the 2024 crop might have just seen a final chance at glory slip through their fingers.

Fortunately for England fans, there is plenty of young talent primed to take their place as they look to become European champions at Wembley. Here are 10 such players who could be involved in 2028, despite not having a senior cap to their name at the time of writing: