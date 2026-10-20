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Turkiye appoint former Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin as new head coach to replace Vincenzo Montella
Montella pays the price for poor form
The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has acted decisively following a nightmare start to the current Nations League campaign. Montella has been relieved of his duties as head coach after a string of results that left the Crescent-Stars reeling.
Turkiye's form in the competition had become a major cause for concern for the board, as they suffered four consecutive defeats. These losses came at the hands of European heavyweights France, Italy, and Belgium, with the Azzurri dealing two separate blows to Montella's side.
Following a crucial board meeting on Tuesday, the federation reached a consensus on the path forward. The decision was made to bring in a familiar face who understands the nuances of the domestic game and the expectations of the passionate fanbase.
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Yalcin returns to the dugout
Yalcin has been identified as the man to lead this new era for the national team. The 53-year-old was officially confirmed as the new head coach on Tuesday, stepping back into management after leaving his last post at Besiktas by mutual consent in May following a single season in charge.
His managerial pedigree is well-established in Turkiye, highlighted by leading Besiktas to a memorable domestic double of the Super Lig and Turkish Cup in 2021 during his second spell in charge of the club.
A storied history with the national team
Yalcin is no stranger to the international stage, having represented Turkiye with distinction during his playing days. An elegant attacking midfielder known for his vision and technical skill, he earned 37 caps for the national side.
His club career was equally impressive, defined by success at the highest level of the Turkish game. Yalcin spent a total of ten years at Besiktas across two different spells, winning three league championships and two Turkish Cups. His trophy cabinet also includes two Super Lig titles won during his time with Galatasaray.
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Tough tests await the new boss
The honeymoon period for Yalcin will be non-existent, as he is set to face a baptism of fire in his opening matches. His first game in the dugout will take place on November 12, when Turkiye host Belgium in a must-win home encounter. The pressure will be on to secure a result against one of the world's top-ranked sides to restore confidence within the dressing room.
Just three days after the clash with Belgium, the new manager will take his side on the road to face France.
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