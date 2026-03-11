Clouds are gathering on the horizon for Duvan Zapata's future at Torino. Despite a contract renewal until 2027, the Colombian striker is unsure about staying with the Granata after another season that fell short of expectations.
Translated by
Turin, Zapata to be released in the summer? The clause and the club's plan
THE CLAUSE IN DUVAN ZAPATA'S CONTRACT
There is reportedly a clause in the new agreement with the centre forward that allows Urbano Cairo's club to terminate the former Napoli player's contract. This was reported by Tuttosport, according to which, at the end of the season in May, Torino will be able and required to make a decision about Zapata. It will be a choice that the newspaper describes as 'autonomous and unilateral'. If Torino decides to terminate the player's contract one year before its expiry, it will have to pay a penalty of one million. It will be up to the president and the new sporting director Petrachi to make a decision that would give continuity to the plan to reduce the wage bill, saving around £3 million gross of his salary. According to Tuttosport, the decision has not yet been made and has been postponed until May, at the end of the season, both in the event of Torino's survival and in the unfortunate event of relegation.
CAREER AND SALARY
Duvan, who is approaching 35, renewed his contract with Torino in April 2025, with the expiry date extended from 2026 to 2027 and a substantial salary of £2.5 million net, or £5 million gross. The decision was made at the time by Urbano Cairo and Davide Vagnati and endorsed by coach Paolo Vanoli. As the Turin daily newspaper recalls, it was a renewal that was also a message to the group, to the dressing room: trust was placed in a striker who, at that moment, was in a difficult situation. In fact, he had not yet recovered from aserious injury to his anterior cruciate ligament, medial meniscus and lateral meniscus.
With the injury behind him, the man who would later become Torino's new captain had had an excellent season with 12 goals and four assists in 35 appearances, but in the following seasons – after his injury – he was unable to repeat that performance, scoring only five goals in two years, a meagre haul for someone who boasts 126 goals in Serie A and whose future with Torino could now be jeopardised by a release clause.