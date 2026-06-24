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‘If in trouble, make it double’ - Bayern Munich’s contract plan for Michael Olise revealed amid unwelcome transfer interest from Real Madrid in France winger
Real Madrid target Olise
Olise has enjoyed a fantastic World Cup for France, providing two assists in a 3-0 victory over Iraq and creating another goal against Senegal. His impressive international form follows a stellar 2025-26 campaign, where he registered 26 assists for Bayern Munich.
However, his future is currently the subject of intense speculation. According to various reports, Real Madrid have expressed a strong desire to secure the winger. Florentino Perez recently hinted at a €150m bid for a player outside the Premier League, widely believed to be Olise despite the Spaniard's denial. Paris Saint-Germain are also interested, but Bayern have made it clear he will not be sold at any price, Bild reports.
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Bayern Munich prepare massive contract
To fend off the unwelcome attention from Real Madrid, Bayern are planning to present Olise with a lucrative contract extension. Journalist Christian Falk revealed that the club want to secure Olise until 2031. He says they are prepared to almost double Olise’s wages to keep him at the club until 2031.
"You’ve heard the saying, if in trouble, make it double," Falk said. "The trouble is from Real Madrid – they really want him, and they’re fully aware of just how good he was in the Bundesliga this season. He was the player of the year in Germany and has enjoyed a remarkable transformation since his €50m move from Crystal Palace."
Bumping up the salary structure
The proposed new deal would see Olise elevate his status among the highest earners at Bayern Munich. Falk explained why Olise currently sits lower on the wage bill compared to other attacking stars.
Falk added that because his signing was not as expensive as the €100m deal that brought Harry Kane to Bavaria, his contract is not as lucrative as Kane's or Jamal Musiala's. "He’s right in the middle of the squad’s earners, so about €15m," Falk said. "Now, of course, he’s one of the most important players in the first XI, so he deserves more money. That’s why FC Bayern are prepared to give Michael Olise more money, and their argument is that if they’re prepared to offer more money, perhaps the France international can give them a few more years on the contract. In Germany, you can make a deal up to five years long, so the idea would be a contract until 2031. With that in mind, he can get closer to the top earners at Bayern Munich at around €25m a year."
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What comes next for Olise?
While Bayern work diligently behind the scenes to finalise a bumper contract extension, Olise will remain fully focused on international duty. France are preparing to face Norway in their final group stage match. Both teams have six points, meaning the winner will top the group, while a draw guarantees first place for the French side. Following the conclusion of the World Cup, the club will likely intensify efforts to officially secure Olise until 2031.