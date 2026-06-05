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USWNT Five Keys (06.05.2026)GOAL
Megan Swanick

Can Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson regain chemistry and shine against Kerolin and Brazil? Five keys for USWNT vs Brazil

FEATURES
Analysis
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
E. Hayes
T. Rodman
M. Swanson
S. Wilson
C. Dickey
P. Tullis-Joyce
T. Davidson
C. Hutton

USWNT face Brazil in São Paulo as the Olympic rivals meet again in a key World Cup qualifying tuneup. GOAL breaks down the biggest storylines ahead of kickoff.

Saturday in São Paulo, the U.S. Women's National Team will play Brazil in the first of two back-to-back friendlies as they prepare for Concacaf World Cup qualifying this fall. While continuing a long tradition of on-site tuneups in the World Cup host country, this weekend's test against FIFA's No. 6-ranked side is the USA's first in Brazil since 2014.

Since 2014, two of the Americas' most decorated teams have met frequently. The four-time world champions hold a 34W-4L-5D record overall against As Canarinhas, but this month's meeting is their first since the 2024 Olympic gold and silver medalists split two friendlies last April.

What might this matchup reveal? Will the return of USWNT's famed 'Triple Espresso' attack provide all the scoring punch they need? How will they handle Brazil's pressure defense? What changes can fans expect to see from seasoned manager Emma Hayes as she molds the team in preparation for the 2027 World Cup?

GOAL presents five keys to Saturday's test against Brazil...

  • Triple espressoGetty Images

    The return of 'Triple Espresso'

    With her first callup since October 2024, Mallory Swanson is the final returning member of the iconic goal-scoring trio that combined for 10 goals at the Paris Olympics. After giving birth to her daughter, Josie, in November, Swanson returned to the field for the Chicago Stars in May, making three appearances and one start while needing just 40 minutes across two games to score. The 28-year-old, who scored the game-winning goal to secure the gold medal, is reunited in Brazil with Trinity Rodman, the most frequently seen Espresso member post-Olympics despite managing injuries throughout 2025, and Sophia Wilson, who gave birth to her daughter, Gigi, last September.

    Speaking from Brazil, Emma Hayes said jubilantly, "Our caffeine is home."

    She also noted: "If Mallory Swanson plays in the first game, it would have been 608 days between that Olympic gold medal and now. So first of all it's amazing to have top players available for us, but also to celebrate not just their qualities as football players or as people, but to celebrate them as moms, and I know that both Sophia and Mallory are so excited to be here in that capacity."

    With all three forwards back in camp, Emma Hayes faces tough decisions as she integrates Swanson and her Espresso compatriots into a talented forward pool that has thrived in 2025 without them. Hayes cautioned patience as they reintegrate, but an appearance from Swanson, and perhaps all three together, could have a massive impact on Saturday's game.

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  • Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Sorting out the starting keeper

    In April, Emma Hayes started two different keepers across three games against Japan. Hayes indicated she plans to continue preparing multiple options for the 2027 World Cup, calling it her duty as a coach to have more than one experienced candidate. This week, it seems probable she'll continue giving experience to her two top options in camp: Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Seattle Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey.

    That said, despite the rotations, a first-choice keeper has already begun to emerge. Seattle's Claudia Dickey earned two of the three starts against Japan, helping the team secure wins in the opening and final friendlies of the window, while Tullis-Joyce was in goal for the lone defeat. A strong performance in this window could help solidify Dickey's standing. But Tullis-Joyce, whose experience in England's WSL and the UEFA Women's Champions League is highly valued by Hayes, could also stake a claim to the role with a strong performance.

  • Tierna Davidson USWNTGetty

    Breaking Brazil's pressure

    During this week's training camp, Hayes spoke about the challenge she expects from the hosts, saying: "They make it extremely difficult for you to have control of the game. You have an average of two to three passes before a defensive action. Really, really difficult. They are relentless in making that difficult."

    Players across every line will have the chance to show they can manage that challenge. With Naomi Girma absent from this camp, a recently returned Tierna Davidson could demonstrate her value as a composed defender capable of breaking Brazil's pressure. With Sam Coffey also absent after surgery, 20-year-old Bay FC midfielder Claire Hutton may have the chance to show she can help control the midfield against Brazil.

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  • Emma HayesGetty Images

    Game management

    As Hayes rotated her team and opted for a younger lineup in April's second friendly against Japan, the USWNT struggled to mount a comeback after conceding early. Hayes later pointed to the team's game management and response to adversity.

    Ahead of Saturday's test, Hayes praised As Canarinhas' relentless effort and tenacity. When the two sides split results last April, Brazil earned their victory with a 95th-minute stoppage-time goal from Amanda Gutierres.

    Both defeats, a 2-1 loss to Brazil in April 2025 and a 1-0 loss to Japan earlier this year, featured young and experimental lineups as Hayes focused on developing the broader player pool. Their ability to show growth from those setbacks will be key.

  • Lindsey Heaps, USWNTGetty

    Playing away

    FIFA's No. 2-ranked team do not often get the opportunity to play away from home. With the World Cup in Brazil next summer, this week provides the reigning Olympic gold medalists with an important test in a hostile environment. How players respond to those conditions could help shape future roster decisions.