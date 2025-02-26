Trent Alexander-Arnold Ballon d'Or Jude BellinghamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Trent Alexander-Arnold told why he’ll NEVER win the Ballon d’Or even if he joins Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid as former Liverpool defender urges in-demand star to be ‘honest’ over his future

T. Alexander-ArnoldReal MadridLiverpoolLaLigaPremier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told why he will never win the Ballon d’Or even if he leaves Liverpool as a free agent and links up with Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Contract at Anfield is running down
  • Move to Spain being speculated on
  • Defender told to be honest about plans
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches