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PSG enter the race to sign West Ham duo as Man Utd & Real Madrid face competition for Mateus Fernandes
French giants track duo
According to a report from FootMercato, the back-to-back reigning European champions are actively seeking reinforcements to add vital quality depth to their star-studded squad. Sporting director Campos has identified London Stadium duo Fernandes and Summerville as ideal targets to bolster the midfield and flanks, respectively. Preliminary discussions have already been initiated with the English side following the Hammers' recent relegation to the Championship.
- AFP
Hammers demand hefty fees
Negotiations have moved swiftly behind the scenes, with the English club outlining their exact financial expectations to PSG's hierarchy as they prepare for a summer squad overhaul.
To stave off intense competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid, Campos has initiated contact with the London club's management, who have already communicated the required fee: €80 million for Fernandes. Furthermore, preliminary discussions have also taken place for Summerville, with the price demanded by West Ham in the region of €50m.
Relegation forces asset sale
West Ham are facing a delicate financial situation that could ultimately play into the hands of Europe’s elite clubs. The London club will imperatively need to sell their top assets to replenish their coffers and lighten their wage bill. This reality makes the departure of their star duo highly probable. For PSG, signing Fernandes aligns with Campos' proven transfer policy of surrounding himself with Portuguese compatriots, following the successful integration of Vitinha and Joao Neves.
- AFP
Transfer battle lines drawn
PSG must now decide whether to submit a formal joint bid to match the massive valuation. Their pursuit will not be straightforward, as United and Madrid remain firmly in the hunt for Fernandes' signature. Meanwhile, Summerville's immediate focus remains on international duty, as the winger is currently competing in the World Cup with the Netherlands. A busy summer transfer window awaits all parties once the tournament concludes.