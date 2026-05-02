Tottenham warned they could be relegated TWICE & end up in League One by 2028

Tottenham’s nightmarish season has taken another dark turn after Sherwood suggested the club’s institutional failings could lead them into League One. As they sit two points adrift of safety with a daunting run-in, the prospect of life in the Championship is becoming a reality that many fear is only the beginning of a larger collapse.

Speaking about the crisis, Sherwood told Boyle Sports: “It's a worry, it depends on who's in charge of recruitment and running of the club. For me to give an educated answer on if they will go back up, for the people who are running the club at the moment, there'll be no guarantees.”