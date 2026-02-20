Tottenham brutally mocked by Swedish politician with plea to make economy less 'Spursy'

Spurs are being held up by some as an example of how not to conduct business, with questionable calls preventing positive progress from being made. Swedish politician Mikael Damberg has taken a somewhat surprising dig at the English football institution.

He said during a parliamentary address, with Sweden’s financial issues being discussed: “I naturally think of Tottenham Hotspur, also known as Spurs, it is one of England's most distinguished and rich clubs with an enormous stadium, dedicated and large supporter base - everything to be considered a 'top team'.

“Despite this, Tottenham find themselves in crisis. They are fighting at the bottom of the table, just a few points above the relegation zone. Not because they lack resources or benefits, but because they have squandered opportunities.

“Due to making wrong decisions, general jerkiness and thinking in the short-term, they have lost their direction and stability.

“The club have been given the name 'Spursy', [which is] when you have opportunities but get no results. Madame Speaker, that is precisely how the Minister of Finance is handling the Swedish economy. Sweden has the power, ability and resources. We have the companies, workforce and innovation capabilities for the Swedish economy to prosper.”

He went on to say: “The government risks making Sweden 'Spursy'. That won't do. Sweden cannot perform like Tottenham.”