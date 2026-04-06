Top 20 Roshen: Ronaldo takes Tony’s place… and Mané joins Kinyonis

Goalkeeping
Milson (Al-Taawoun): Despite conceding two goals against Al-Hilal, he was the standout goalkeeper of the round, saving six attempts, three of which were inside the penalty area.
Defence
André Gerotto (Al-Taawoun): He put in a stunning performance against Al-Hilal and scored a brace for the first time in his professional career.
Ahmed Hegazi (Neom): He was one of the standout defenders of the round, making 11 defensive contributions: blocking four shots, making four clearances, winning back five balls, and winning four duels (both ground and aerial).
Jack Hendry (Al-Ittifaq): He put in a good performance against Al-Qadisiyah both defensively and offensively, and made it into the Team of the Week by scoring a goal.
Midfield
Fabinho (Al-Ittihad): He continues to deliver standout performances despite Al-Ittihad’s dip in form this season, acting as a defensive rock in midfield and putting in a tremendous effort following Diaby’s sending-off.
Ziad Al-Juhani (Al-Ahli): He capitalised on the absence of Valentin Atanga and put in a flawless performance in every aspect, with forward and key passes boasting 93% accuracy.
Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Al-Ittihad): Came on as a substitute and led Al-Ittihad to a hard-fought victory over Al-Hazm by scoring the only goal of the match.
Hattan Bahbari (Al-Khulud): He continued his fine form this season, skilfully setting up two goals.
Attack
Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr): He scored two goals and put in a flawless performance against Al-Najma, playing a pivotal role in Al-Nassr’s victory with his outstanding tactical play.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr): The undisputed man of the match following his return from injury, displaying superb physical and technical form.
Kenyonis (Al-Qadsia): He scored a brace that put him at the top of the Roshen League scoring charts, level on 26 goals with Ivan Toni.