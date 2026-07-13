‘Bring even more people into the conversation’ - The TikTok World Cup: How creators are changing the way North America watches soccer

Referees get a bad rap online. This is one of the drawbacks of social media. Everyone has an opinion, but very few tend to understand what they are seeing. And this World Cup has been no different. There aren’t necessarily more contentious refereeing decisions here. But the ones that do generate more content. Anger gets platformed.

That’s what David Gerson - TikTok handle refsneedlovetoo - is out to change a little bit. A FIFA-licensed referee, his handle is built around content that explains decisions.

“My platform's mission is not to convince people that referees are correct. My platform's mission is to create a positive and supportive environment for everyone who loves the beautiful game. You know, part of the group that I'm closest to is referees, but I've been a coach, I've been a player. I've been a spectator,” Gerson said.

In fact, he has found that explanation, rather than anger, has cultivated a bit more of a positive environment around the way the game is being consumed. Scroll through his comment sections, and trolls get called out for making things personal.

“I never insult. I never say anything negative. Even if I disagree with the referee's opinion, I'm not going to say they're a bad person. I'll help explain what happened: here's their perspective, these are the considerations, this is why they may have made a decision like this,” Gerson said. “I just help people come to a better understanding.”

Of course, that does also leave him pretty open to personal attacks. In the early days, it was rough. While he got some encouraging DMs, he also received some pretty hateful ones, too.

“I did have someone, relatively early on in my time on social media, where someone messaged me, said that they knew where I lived, and they were going to come curb-stop me in front of my family at my house, and so I have had to file a couple police reports early on,” he admitted.

These days, though, Gerson is doing well for himself. And things are a lot more positive. The channel has nearly 400,000 followers on TikTok. He has consulted three times for U.S. Soccer. He has taken on referee abuse.

In a world full of social media haters, Gerson is pretty legit - and balanced, too. And this summer, he has spent his time going to stadiums dressed as a referee and asking fans about officiating. Any contentious decisions that come up get addressed on his channel.

“A couple of years ago, one World Cup ticket might have been a success. Now, you're really truly changing the culture of a culture and making the beautiful game beautiful for everyone,” he said.