'I should never feel threatened' ' - Wrexham star James McClean explains why he punched Cardiff fan in car park

McClean, who joined Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac at Wrexham in 2023, has been granted special treatment by the EFL due to the attention that he attracts from rival fans. Since 2024, he has been allowed to leave the pitch by the shortest route to the tunnel when being substituted - rather than stepping off the field at the nearest point.

He has said of that ruling: “It's not something I've asked for, so it was quite a shock to see it, to be honest. It's definitely welcome because, not just for me, but for anyone. I find that a very stupid rule anyway - leaving the pitch at the nearest exit - you're putting yourself in a situation where players have to walk around the outside of the pitch, and, especially, players playing away...and you can get idiots.

“It's very hard to control thousands of idiots if you're a steward or police if people wanna throw things, if people wanna shout abuse - not everybody can be controlled. It just takes away the [chance of] anything stupid happening really, common sense has prevailed let's say!”

Wrexham, who sit 14th in the Championship table at present, have one more fixture to take in before reaching the November international break - with that contest set to see them play host to Charlton on Saturday.