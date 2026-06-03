Thomas Tuchel needs to follow Barcelona's lead and choose €80m-man Anthony Gordon to start for England at the World Cup over Marcus Rashford

Gordon's switch to Camp Nou was both expensive and surprising. Gordon's desire to leave Newcastle, the Magpies' need to sell and Barca's drive to beat Bayern Munich to a deal meant it was all wrapped up less than 24 hours of social media updates. The fee could rise to an eye-watering €80 million (£69m/$93m).

That switch has added an interesting dynamic to one of the few selection debates that surround the England team heading into the 2026 World Cup. Gordon and Rashford, whose own future has been plunged into doubt following Barca's major outlay on a player with similar attributes to his own, are vying it out for a place on the left wing, with Thomas Tuchel likely to give both the chance to impress during the upcoming friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica.

Rashford is the favourite right now, and would be the sexy pick. His football is easier on the eye and he has scored goals for England before, including three at the 2022 World Cup. He is, on his day, an elite forward who has proven himself time and time again at the highest level.

And yet Gordon might be the smarter selection. He does not score as many goals, nor is he as fluid on the ball, but Barca's new arrival is an archetypal Tuchel player, a perfect fit in this squad, and should be a shoo-in to start for the Three Lions as they embark on their quest to end 60 years of hurt.