Thomas Tuchel handed World Cup boost as Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice clear fitness hurdles - but Bukayo Saka settles for bench role

There was a collective sigh of relief within the England camp as Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice were both spotted participating fully in Saturday's training session. Rashford, who made a scoring impact off the bench in the 4-2 win over Croatia, had been nursing a minor muscular issue, while Rice was withdrawn in the 72nd minute of that opener due to discomfort in his lower back and hamstring.

According to The Guardian, both players appeared to be moving freely during passing drills as Tuchel ran his squad through their paces. Rice, the team's vice-captain and a foundational part of the midfield engine room, is expected to retain his starting berth, while Rashford is pushing Anthony Gordon for a spot on the left flank after proving his fitness following Friday's rest day.