Thomas Tuchel keeps winning! FIFA changes policy on World Cup photographers after 'could not see my team' complaint from England boss

Tuchel did not hide his intense disappointment when addressing the media after the match, explaining that the crowded touchline ruined a milestone moment he had anticipated since childhood.

He stated: "I have to tell you something. I'm begging FIFA to change the position of the photographers in the national anthem, because I could not see my team. It was a very special moment, and I was standing in front of a wall of 50 photographers and I could not see one single player.

"It ruined a little bit my experience. It is very emotional. When I was young and when I started coaching, this was too big to dream of this kind of occasion."