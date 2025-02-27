Tuchel England problems GFXGetty/GOAL
Krishan Davis

Thomas Tuchel's baptism of fire: 'Work from home' scrutiny, injuries & out-of-sorts stars mean problems are mounting for new England manager

The Three Lions' new boss is already facing plenty of problems as he prepares to name his first-ever squad for World Cup qualifying action

Thomas Tuchel hasn't even overseen his first game as England manager yet, but there is already a sense that he is working under something of a cloud. As the German tactician prepares to name his first-ever Three Lions squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia, his problems are beginning to mount.

Unwarranted media attention, a raft of untimely injuries and a plethora of out-of-sorts stars - all part and parcel of being England manager, no doubt, but there is the unshakeable feeling that this has been, and will continue to be, a baptism of fire for the man appointed as Sir Gareth Southgate's successor.

It's clear that Tuchel will have his work cut out right from the get-go, both on and off the pitch. His first international camp will go some way to proving that his is up to the task.

