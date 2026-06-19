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Thomas Muller tells Bayern Munich to keep track of Bundesliga star after winning Man of the Match award in World Cup clash
Impact off the bench
Manzambi delivered a decisive contribution in Switzerland's 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Introduced from the bench, the 20-year-old opened the scoring just two minutes after coming on with a powerful volley in the 74th minute. He then completed his brace in the 90th minute to help secure the win and earn the Man of the Match award. The performance further boosted his profile after an impressive season with Freiburg, where he registered 16 goal contributions in 47 appearances in all competitions.
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Muller praises Manzambi's potential
Muller singled out Manzambi as a player Bayern should be following after the midfielder's standout display for Switzerland at the World Cup. The former Germany international praised the Freiburg youngster while working as a pundit for MagentaTV.
"For me, he is someone, and now we can make a headline, that FC Bayern should also look at," Muller said.
Staying grounded at Freiburg
Despite the high-profile praise from a legend like Muller, Manzambi is remaining focused on the task at hand. The midfielder is currently under contract with Freiburg until 2030 and is not looking too far into the future just yet.
When asked about Muller's suggestion that Bayern should sign him, the player could only laugh at the prospect of such a high-profile move. He said: "I'm still in Freiburg. I'm focused on the World Cup. I don't know what I'll be doing next season."
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Switzerland target top spot in the group
Switzerland have collected four points from their opening two matches and are well placed to reach the knockout rounds. Their final group-stage fixture against Canada will determine who finishes top of the group.
After his game-changing impact from the bench, Manzambi has strengthened his case for a starting role. Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has already hinted that the Freiburg midfielder could be rewarded with a place in the XI for the decisive encounter.