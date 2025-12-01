Getty Images Sport
'We are nothing without the fans' - Thomas Frank attempts to build bridges with Spurs supporters after chorus of boos following Fulham defeat
Vicario made costly error as Spurs slipped to another home loss
Looking to bounce following successive defeats against Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in the Premier League and Champions League respectively, Tottenham found themselves 2-0 down inside six chaotic minutes against Fulham.
After defender Kenny Tete put the visitors in front after four minutes, Marco Silva’s side soon doubled their lead when Spurs shot-stopper Vicario made a costly error in the lead up to Harry Wilson’s long-range strike.
Racing off his goal line to thwart Fulham striker Raul Jimenez, Vicario mis-controlled possession with his weaker left foot, before clearing the ball straight to midfielder Josh King, who teed up Wilson for his stunning effort from distance.
And following his mishap, former Empoli ‘keeper Vicario was met with the full force of the angry Tottenham faithful, who booed him every time he touched the ball in what proved to be another defeat on home soil for Frank’s men.
In addition to their loss against Fulham, Spurs were also beaten by Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, while they also drew with Wolves and Manchester United.
Tottenham manager Frank labelled fans' boos as 'unacceptable'
Coming to the aid of Vicario after the full-time whistle, Tottenham head coach Frank said supporters who jeered the 29-year-old were “not true fans” of the club, labelling the boos as “unacceptable.”
“I didn't like that our fans booed at him [Vicario] straight after and a few times he touched the ball,” Frank told Sky Sports. “They can't be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you are on the pitch.
“And we do everything we can to perform. After, fair enough, boo, no problem. But not during. That's unacceptable in my opinion.”
Dane attempts to soothe relations with 'fantastic' Spurs faithful
However, Frank has now looked ease tensions by stressing the importance of the fans’ support as Tottenham look to get back on track when they travel to Newcastle in the league on Wednesday.
In his pre-match press conference, the Dane said: “As I said after the game I completely understand the frustration, if you don't win there will always be a frustration. That is normal, it is part of it.
“Especially as we haven't won as much as we would have wanted to at home, not only this year but the last long period, maybe years, maybe more.
“So the frustration grows a little bit more. That's understandable. It is my job to do what I can to make sure we are calm and look at the things in a way where we split things up in terms of performance, what is impacting it, how we try to build the team.
“We are nothing without the fans. No club is anything without the fans. Tottenham Hotspur is nothing without our fantastic fans, nothing. We need each other.
“There is nothing we want more than making them happy in every way and my point that during matches that is where we need each other.”
Vicario refused to criticise Spurs supporters after Fulham match
Vicario is expected to remain between the sticks as Tottenham look to gain revenge over Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who defeated Frank’s charges 2-0 in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on 29 October.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the Fulham game, Vicario was big enough to address the Spurs fanbase after his error, saying: “The second goal was a mistake of mine, I take responsibility for that.
“The intent was to clear the ball long and I just hit the ball in a bad way. It was an even bigger mountain to climb.”
And when asked about being booed by his own fans, Vicario added: “I’m a big man, what can I say? We cannot be influenced by the situation in the stands. The fans have the right to do what they think. It's on us to stay more calm, to focus on ourselves. We are lacking in composure and calmness to overturn results. Today is a bad defeat and it's tough to accept.”
