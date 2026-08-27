Thierno Barry sends 'this season needs to be mine' message after maiden Everton hat-trick in 4-0 Carabao Cup rout

The French forward, who arrived from Villarreal in the summer of 2025, is determined to establish himself as a prolific focal point after managing eight goals in 41 appearances across all competitions last term. Speaking to Sky Sports about his personal targets, Barry said: "I say this season needs to be mine. I try a lot this summer for that so I'm very happy to score my first hat-trick with Everton. I work a lot for that, I'm very happy, my team-mates helped me a lot also."